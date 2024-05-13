Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves, Including Signing Three Draft Picks

The Eagles announced five roster moves on Monday, including the signing of three draft picks.

The three draft picks being signed to their rookie deals by the team include DE Jalyx Hunt, RB Will Shipley, and DB Ainias Smith.

In addition, the team is also signing undrafted free agent CB Shon Stephens and waiving TE Noah Togiai.

Hunt, 23, transferred to Houston Christian from Cornell University and was named Second-team All-SLC in 2022, and in 2023 he was the SLC Defensive Player of the Year and was named First-team All-SLC.

He became the first player from Houston Christian ever drafted into the NFL when the Eagles selected him in the third round. He was projected to sign a four-year, $5,613,699 contract that includes a $902,690 signing bonus and will carry a $1,020,673 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In two seasons with Cornell and two with Houston Christian, Hunt appeared in 38 games and made 22 starts. He recorded 162 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and one interception.