Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 13

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadephia Eagles announced that they’ve signed LB Ben VanSumeren to their active roster.

The Eagles also signed DB Josiah Scott and WR Cam Sims to their practice squad and released WR Greg Ward from the unit. 

Here’s the Eagles’ updated practice squad:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. DB Mekhi Garner
  3. DE Tarron Jackson
  4. DB Tristin McCollum
  5. DT Thomas Booker
  6. T Le’Raven Clark
  7. WR Joseph Ngata
  8. LB Brandon Smith
  9. RB Lew Nichols
  10. DT Noah Elliss
  11. LB Brandon Smith
  12. DB Mario Goodrich
  13. C Ross Pierschbacher
  14. C Lecitus Smith
  15. TE Noah Togiai
  16. DB Josiah Scott
  17. WR Cam Sims

Ward, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Houston, converting from quarterback to receiver. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts during his rookie season in 2017 and signed on with their practice squad. 

From there, Ward was on and off the Eagles’ taxi squad before securing a roster spot and eventually returning to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights deal.

The Eagles re-signed Ward but placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. They released him from IR with a settlement and signed him to their practice squad. He’s been with Philadelphia ever since. 

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games and caught seven passes for 95 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

