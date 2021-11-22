Eagles Announce One-Year Extension For LB T.J. Edwards

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed LB T.J. Edwards to a one-year extension.

Physical. Tough. Smart. Passionate. @TJEdwards8 embodies everything that the team wants on defense. #FlyEaglesFly

Ian Rapoport says the deal includes $2.15 million fully guaranteed and can be worth a maximum of $3.2 million.

“It feels really good. I came in here in 2019 as an undrafted guy and just wanted to put my head down and go to work and try to just get better at something and truly get one percent better every day,” Edwards said via the team. “I knew if I did that good things will happen and good things will come. It feels really good to be at this point and I just want to do what got me here and keep my head down and go back to work.”

Edwards, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He has made the team coming out of camp each of the past three seasons and is in the final year of his three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Edwards has appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 73 total tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.