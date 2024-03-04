Eagles & Brandon Graham Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In Deal, No Agreement Yet

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that while there is “mutual interest” in a deal between the Eagles and DE Brandon Graham, there is no agreement in place as of now.

Rapoport does say that a deal could come together before the start of free agency.

Graham, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year.

In 2023, Graham appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 16 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.

