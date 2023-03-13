Eagles C Jason Kelce Announces He’s Playing In 2023

Eagles C Jason Kelce announced he has decided to postpone retirement for another season and play in 2023.

I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023

Kelce is technically on an expiring deal but expect the Eagles to work something out to keep one of their best players and a future Hall of Famer.

He signed a one-year, $14 million deal last offseason and something similar could be in the works. Kelce is still playing at an extraordinarily high level.

Kelce, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022.

In 2022, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 2 center out of 38 qualifying players.