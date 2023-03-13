Eagles C Jason Kelce Announces He’s Playing In 2023

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Eagles C Jason Kelce announced he has decided to postpone retirement for another season and play in 2023. 

Kelce is technically on an expiring deal but expect the Eagles to work something out to keep one of their best players and a future Hall of Famer. 

He signed a one-year, $14 million deal last offseason and something similar could be in the works. Kelce is still playing at an extraordinarily high level. 

Kelce, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022. 

In 2022, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 2 center out of 38 qualifying players. 

