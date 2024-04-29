NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about why the Cowboys haven’t finalized extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons yet, owner Jerry Jones responded they are still waiting for some things to play out as they enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We’d like to see more leaves fall,” said Jones, via ProFootballTalk. “We’d like to see more action. It’s called option quarterback. I’ve spent my life [playing] option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played.”

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones added big contracts usually take time to put together.

“When you’re talking about big contracts like Dak, CeeDee and Micah, those things don’t happen overnight,” said Jones. “Those things take time. There’s timing based on what other teams are doing at their position. There’s a lot of moving parts. Certainly, you wanna get it right. … When you’re paying the type of money we ultimately will have to, to keep them, you wanna make sure you get it right.”

Jerry Jones reiterated they want to Prescott back.

“We want Dak Prescott, and that’s that,” Jones said.

Eagles

New Eagles CB Cooper Dejean was frustrated about not being picked in the first round of the draft but was happy to wind up being selected by Philadelphia during a run on defensive backs in the early part of the second round on Friday.

“I mean, all I wanted was an opportunity to play,” DeJean said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously there’s a little frustration yesterday, but I’m excited with where I’m at, being in Philadelphia, being able to play for a great organization. You know, I’m excited to get started there, get out there and get rolling, get back to playing football. You know, I was getting tired of this pre-draft process, so I’m excited to just get back to playing football.”

Giants

After speculation that they could be interested in taking a quarterback, the Giants grabbed WR Malik Nabers at No. 6 in the first round of the draft. Per New York GM Joe Schoen, everyone in the building is thrilled about the selection.

“I’m comfortable where we are,” Schoen said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I’m ecstatic about [drafting] Malik. Malik was our guy.”

“[Daniel Jones is] fired up. I texted him Malik’s number. That was one of the first things I did. He’s fired up about it. He knew before anyone else on ESPN and NFL Network knew.”

Schoen expects Jones to be the starting quarterback even though one reason for the quarterback speculation was Jones being inherited by Schoen and the current management group.

“Yeah, for me, I said it in January after the season,” Schoen added. “Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy is a backup, so that’s where we are and that’s how we’ll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that’s where we are.”

Schoen said they passed on selecting a quarterback at No. 6 to select Nabers because the receiver was “the guy we targeted” all along, via ProFootballTalk.

As for the quarterback position with Jones and Drew Lock , Schoen said they are comfortable going forward: “I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”

Giants UDFA OT Marcellus Johnson signed for $170,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)