Jason Kelce Signing Multi-Year Deal Joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown

ESPN announced on Tuesday that they are signing former Eagles C Jason Kelce to a multi-year deal to join Monday Night Countdown, which airs ahead of Monday Night Football.

Kelce opted to retire from football following the Eagles’ playoff loss in Tampa Bay and has now found a new role after his playing career.

Kelce, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022 and for 2023.

In 2023, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 center out of 38 qualifying players.

For his career, Kelce appeared in 193 games for the Eagles and made 193 starts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team AP All-Pro selection.

