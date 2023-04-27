Eagles & Cardinals Settle Tampering Investigation Involving Jonathan Gannon Hire With Pick Swap

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals settled a tampering investigation that resulted in the Eagles trading pick 94 and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 66th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Adam Schefter.

The two teams issued the following statement:

Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2023

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.