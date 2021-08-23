Eagles Cut Four Players

The Philadelphia Eagles announced via Twitter on Monday that they’ve waived four players including WR Jhamon Ausbon, WR Hakeem Butler, C Harry Crider, and CB Lavert Hill.

Butler, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve last year before being waived coming out of training camp last year.

The Panthers signed him to their practice squad and he was later signed off the taxi squad by the Eagles.

During his college career at Iowa State, Butler caught 110 passes for 2,149 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of 34 games and three seasons.

Ausbon, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.435 million with the Eagles this offseason.

During his career at Texas A&M, Ausbon appeared in 24 games catching 147 passes for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns.