Eagles Cut S Blake Countess & DT Treyvon Hester

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.

Countess, 27, was taken in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2016 by the Eagles. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Rams practice squad.

The Eagles later claimed Countess off waivers from the Rams before waiving him during the preseason with an injury settlement. From there, he caught on with the Jets and eventually signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2020, Countess appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments