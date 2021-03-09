Eagles Cut S Blake Countess & DT Treyvon Hester

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester. pic.twitter.com/jqob5nyjNb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2021

Countess, 27, was taken in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2016 by the Eagles. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Rams practice squad.

The Eagles later claimed Countess off waivers from the Rams before waiving him during the preseason with an injury settlement. From there, he caught on with the Jets and eventually signed on to the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2020, Countess appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three tackles.