Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Says He’s Staying In Philadelphia

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon has been a hot head coaching name this offseason. But he says he’ll be back with the team in 2023, per Eliot Shorr-Parks.

Gannon was seen as one of the top choices for the Texans but they appear to be closing in on hiring 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach.

The Broncos have been mentioned as a possibility for Gannon as it appears they’ll be expanding their search in the coming week. But Gannon seemed to shut that down.

Assuming the Eagles defense continues to play well, Gannon should have options again next season when more head coaching jobs inevitably come open.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.