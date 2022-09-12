Eagles DE Derek Barnett Out For Season With Torn ACL

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI revealed that Eagles DE Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Lions.
Barnett, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.
Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles.
In 2021, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
