Eagles & DE Josh Sweat Agree To Restructured Contract For 2024

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and DE Josh Sweat agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Philadelphia for 2024.

Jeremy Fowler reports Sweat will receive $10 million guaranteed next season and can earn another $3 million in incentives to give his deal a max value of $13 million.

Last week, the Eagles were reportedly taking trade calls for Sweat

Sweat, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $1,125,000.

In 2023, Sweat appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.