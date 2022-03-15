Eagles Decline To Tender Contracts To RFA RB Boston Scott & WR Greg Ward

Dave Zangaro reports that the Eagles are not tendering a contract to restricted free agent RB Boston Scott, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent starting Wednesday.

According to Zangaro, a return to Philadelphia remains a possibility but he will get to test the open market first.

Jeff McLane adds that the Eagles are also not expected to tender RFA WR Greg Ward.

Scott, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles last year on an exclusive rights offer.

In 2021, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 373 yards on 87 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 83 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.