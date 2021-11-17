Eagles Designate RB Miles Sanders To Return From IR

The Eagles announced they have designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated the 21-day practice window for RB Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/iY503ZKuQE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Sanders to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster.

Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

He’s set to make base salaries of $982,294 this season and $1,224,569 in 2022.

In 2021, Sanders has appeared in seven games and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 300 yards (4.8 YPC), to go along with 19 receptions for 118 yards (6.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.