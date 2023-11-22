Eagles Designate WR Quez Watkins To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve designated WR Quez Watkins to return from injured reserve.
We've opened the 21-day practice window for WR Quez Watkins. pic.twitter.com/kUzjml3Pk4
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2023
This opens Watkins’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.
Watkins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Watkins has appeared in three games and recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.
