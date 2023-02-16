Eagles DT Javon Hargrave Expected To Garner Significant Interest In Free Agency

According to Matt Lombardo, Eagles DT Javon Hargrave is expected to draw significant interest in free agency if Philadelphia doesn’t re-sign him before then.

Although Hargrave is 30, he just set a new career-high with 11 sacks in 2022, which should make him a hot name.

The defensive tackle market is also expected to take a big jump this offseason, and while Hargrave might not be at the top of that group, he still should do quite well for himself.

Hargrave, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He just finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022.

In 2022, Hargrave appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 60 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 interior defensive lineman out of 126 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2023 Free Agents list.