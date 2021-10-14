Eagles Elevate OT Le’Raven Clark & TE Noah Togiai To Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have elevated OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togiai from their practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

Roster Moves: Eagles have elevated T Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad to the active roster for #TBvsPHI as COVID-19 replacements. pic.twitter.com/KaTSWGWzHe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2021

Togiai, 24, went undrafted out of Oregon State in 2019 before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He was cut coming out of camp and claimed by the Colts until being waived with an injury settlement back in August.

In 2020, Togiai has appeared in four games for the Colts and been targeted once with no receptions.

During his college career at Oregon State, Togiai appeared in 37 games and recorded 102 receptions for 1,048 yards (10.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.