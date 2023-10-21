Eagles Elevate WR Julio Jones & CB Mekhi Garner To Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Julio Jones and CB Mekhi Garner from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Dolphins.

We've elevated WR Julio Jones and CB Mekhi Garner from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/5lZtdkjwke — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2023

Jones, 34, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. He later caught on with the Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

The Eagles signed Jones to their practice squad earlier this week.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Bucs and caught 24 of 43 targets for 299 yards and two touchdowns.