Eagles Expected To Explore Options For TE Zach Ertz

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that some people around the NFL expect the Eagles to explore options involving TE Zach Ertz. According to Fowler, Ertz is expecting to be released or traded and it’s possible that he could be included in a package with QB Carson Wentz.

Fowler also points out that Ertz has one year left on his current deal worth $8.25 million and the Eagles would save this amount by moving on from him.

Contract negotiations between the two parties reportedly have not gone well up to this point, despite having gone on since before the 2020 season.

Ertz came up as a potential trade option leading up to the deadline last year. However, no deals surfaced due in part to Ertz being injured.

Ertz, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Ertz as the news is available.