Eagles Fear TE Jason Croom Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

Aaron Wilson reports that Eagles TE Jason Croom is believed to have sustained a significant right patella tendon injury and is undergoing an MRI to determine the official diagnosis.

Croom was carted off the field of Thursday’s preseason game and indications are that it’s a serious injury.

Croom, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2017. He was later waived during the preseason and eventually returned to the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffalo brought him back on a futures contract for the 2018 season and he returned to the team on another one-year deal in March of last year but was released and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Eagles signed him last year and eventually added him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Croom appeared in four games and recorded one reception for three yards and a touchdown.