Eagles Getting Trade Interest In DE Haason Reddick

According to Josina Anderson, the Eagles have fielded inquiries from other teams about the possibility of trading for DE Haason Reddick.

This shouldn’t be a big surprise given Philadelphia allowed Reddick to seek a trade earlier this offseason. Both sides are exploring their options with the veteran pass rusher up for an extension in the final year of his deal.

Reddick has been highly productive as a pass rusher with double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons. He’s entering the final year of his contract and looking for a raise to reflect his success over the past two seasons.

Another team would have to both give Reddick a contract he’s happy with and surrender draft compensation to make it worthwhile for the Eagles to allow him to leave. It’s also possible the Eagles are willing to match to keep the veteran in Philadelphia.

Reddick chimed in on Twitter to add, “Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

Our own Ethan Woodie took a look at some potential trade destinations for Reddick that could make sense.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Reddick as the news is available.