Eagles Signing OT Mekhi Becton

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are set to sign former Jets first-round OT Mekhi Becton to a one-year contract worth up to $4.4 million.

The deal is pending a physical which will take place on Monday.

According to Schefter, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was a proponent of signing Mekhi Becton. The plan is for Becton to report to Stoutland should he pass the physical.

The Bengals expected some interest in Becton this offseason before they opted to sign Trent Brown.

Becton, 25, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The Jets declined his fifth-year option this past May, which means he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Becton appeared in 16 games for the Jets and made 16 starts for them.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.