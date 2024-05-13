Saints Sign DT Kendal Vickers, Waive DT John Penisini

Per the wire, the Saints have signed veteran DT Kendal Vickers to a contract and are waiving DT John Penisini.

Vickers, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2018. He later signed on with the Steelers but was waived at the start of the regular season.

From there, Vickers had a brief stop with the Titans before signing a futures contract with the Raiders in 2020. He returned to the team the following year but was waived before joining the Bills practice squad.

Vickers was elevated to Buffalo’s active roster before being waived and signed by the Cardinals. However, Arizona opted to let him go soon after.

In 2023, Vickers appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded two tackles.