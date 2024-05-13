Rams Sign Seven Draft Picks, 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed seven draft picks to rookie contracts on Monday and 16 undrafted free agents.
The list of draft picks signed today includes:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jared Verse
|DE
|2
|Braden Fiske
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Signed
|3
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|5
|Brennan Jackson
|DE
|6
|Tyler Davis
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Joshua Karty
|K
|Signed
|6
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Beaux Limmer
|C
|Signed
|7
|K.T. Leveston
|OT
|Signed
Here’s the list of undrafted free agents for the Rams:
- Southern California G Justin Dedich
- Oklahoma State DE Anthony Goodlow
- Louisiana-Lafayette TE Neal Johnson
- Cortland State WR J.J. Laap
- Washington State DB Cam Lampkin
- Augustana, S.D. T Blake Larson
- Washington DT Tuli Letuligasenoa
- Kansas DB Kenny Logan
- Tennessee DB Jaylen McCollough
- Marshall LB Eli Neal
- Central Missouri DT David Olajiga
- Louisiana State LB Omar Speights
- Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
- Michigan DB Josh Wallace
- Ohio WR Sam Wiglusz
- Southern Methodist DB Charles Woods
Corum, 23, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with being Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the last two years. He was also Unanimous All-American in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten in 2021.
During his four-year college career, Corum appeared in 45 games and recorded 675 receptions for 3,737 yards (5.5 YPC) and 58 touchdowns, to go along with 56 receptions for 411 yards (7.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.
