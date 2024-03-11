Eagles & Giants Among Teams To Watch For EDGE Bryce Huff

According to Connor Hughes, the Eagles are Giants are among the interested teams in Jets free agent EDGE Bryce Huff.

Hughes adds that a return to the Jets isn’t out of the question, but it would have to be “at the right price.”

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in April. Huff is now testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Huff appeared in 17 games for the Jets and recorded 10 sacks and 29 tackles.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.