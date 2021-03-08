Eagles Have Discussed Trades For G Brandon Brooks

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Eagles have had trade discussions with teams regarding veteran G Brandon Brooks this offseason.

Brooks is among a number of veteran guards to have come up in trade rumors over the past week or so including Chargers G Trai Turner, Giants G Kevin Zeitler and Jaguars G Andrew Norwell.

The Eagles have been working to create some cap room before the start of training camp and with Brooks working his way back from a torn Achilles, they’re likely seeing what’s out there for him.

Brooks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Texans before signing a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles that included $21 million guaranteed in 2016.

Brooks was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a four-year extension with the Eagles in 2019 worth $56.2 million in new money and $30 million guaranteed. He’s owed a base salary of $10.4 million for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Brooks started all 16 games for the Eagles at right guard before being placed on injured reserve in January with a separated shoulder.