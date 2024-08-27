Eagles Have Had Trade Talks For DB James Bradberry, Including With Titans

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles have had some recent trade talks with other teams regarding DB James Bradberry.

One of those teams was the Titans, as McLane notes DC Dennard Wilson is a big fan of Bradberry’s game.

However, McLane notes it seems like Bradberry is sticking with the Eagles for now. The veteran is moving from cornerback to safety and there have been some bumps in that transition.

McLane doesn’t rule out the idea of the Eagles trading Bradberry at a later date.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 13 pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Bradbery as the news is available.