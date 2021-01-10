Eagles HC Doug Pederson’s Job Status Not Firm?

According to Chris Mortensen, Eagles HC Doug Pederson‘s job status is not completely firm yet and he could still be fired.

Mortensen says Pederson has a meeting coming up soon with owner Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles owner could still decide to move on if he’s not confident in Pederson’s vision going forward.

The situation with QB Carson Wentz is obviously a big mess that the team will need to find a resolution for going into 2021. But Mortensen adds there are other things that are concerning Lurie regarding Pederson and his job performance.

Pederson wasn’t fired immediately following the end of the season and the thought was he’d be safe in 2021. But Philadelphia going 4-11-1 in the NFC East this year when the preseason expectations were to compete for a Super Bowl is nothing short of a disaster.

There have already been some coaching changes on the Eagles staff and if there were to be more involving Pederson, it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise.

Pederson, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson has led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

We’ll have more on Pederson as the news is available.