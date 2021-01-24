Eagles Hire Colts DB Coach Jonathan Gannon As Defensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have agreed to hire Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Gannon has been heavily connected to Philadelphia since hiring his former Indianapolis colleague, Nick Sirianni, as head coach.

Gannon drew interest for the Bears’ defensive coordinator before they opted to promote from within.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.