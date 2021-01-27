Eagles Hiring Florida OC Brian Johnson As QB Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are hiring Florida OC Brian Johnson as their next QB coach.

Johnson’s resume includes being the QB coach for Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and he’ll be one of the pivotal figures in the important task of fixing Eagles QB Carson Wentz in 2021.

Johnson, 33, played quarterback collegiately at Utah and joined the coaching staff at his alma mater as a QB coach in 2010 a couple of years after he finished playing.

He rose to offensive coordinator and had stints as the QB coach and offensive coordinator for Mississippi State, Houston and Florida.