Eagles Host S/LB Keanu Neal For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Eagles hosted S/LB Keanu Neal for a visit on Thursday.

Neal, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Neal appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 63 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, four pass defenses.