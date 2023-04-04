Eagles Hosted Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski For Top 30 Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski for a top 30 visit.

Though he started his entire career at left tackle in college, there’s some thought Skoronski will have to move to guard in the NFL, as he’s a little smaller and shorter than the usual prototype.

Regardless, he should be one of the first offensive linemen selected in the first round of the draft at the end of April.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Skoronski, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2022 and was first-team all-conference in 2021 and 2022 at Northwestern. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 6 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cowboys G Zack Martin.

During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Skoronski appeared in 33 games, starting all of them at left tackle.