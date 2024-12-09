Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton Declares For Draft

Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton announced on Instagram that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The announcement came shortly after the one by teammate DE Shemar Stewart, who also declared for the draft on Monday.

“Howdy! I would like to thank Texas A&M and Purdue, the coaching staffs, and my teammates for a great college experience,” Scourton wrote. “It has been an honor, and I will be forever grateful. To my family and mentors, I truly appreciate the love, support and guidance you have provided me on my journey. I know that I would not be in this position without y’all. I’m excited to experience this next chapter together.”

Scourton, 20, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and is considered to be a day-one draft pick in the upcoming draft.

He played for two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2024 season.

During his three college seasons, Scourton appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles.