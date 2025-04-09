UCF RB R.J. Harvey Taking Three Official 30 Visits

UCF RB R.J. Harvey said he is set to take official top-30 visits to the Ravens, Panthers, and Steelers while having virtual meetings with the Seahawks and Titans.

“I’ve met with pretty much every team in the league between the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. I’m also doing a bunch of Zoom meetings as well. I had virtual meetings with the Seahawks and Titans, and a bunch of others. I’m also visiting Baltimore, Carolina, and Pittsburgh soon,” Harvey said, via Justin Melo of DraftNetwork.

He’s considered one of the top running backs available in the 2025 NFL Draft and could go in the mid-rounds.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Harvey, 24, was a two-year starter at UCF. He earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 while he was an Honorable Mention for All-Big 12 in 2023.

During his college career, Harvey appeared in 41 games and recorded 579 rushing attempts for 3,792 yards (6.5 YPC) and 43 touchdowns, to go along with 61 receptions for 720 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.