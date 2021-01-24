Eagles Interview Broncos RB Coach Curtis Modkins For Offensive Coordinator

According to Mike Klis, Broncos RB coach Curtis Modkins is interviewing with the Eagles today for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Modkins has over a decade of NFL experience, including a few years calling plays, so he’s a strong potential fit for the Eagles.

Modkins, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs as their running backs coach in 2008 after 12 years coaching collegiately before later departing for the same position with the Cardinals.

The Bills would later hire Modkins as their offensive coordinator/RBs coach in 2010. However, he was fired along with the entire coaching staff a few years later.

Modkins wound up taking a job on Jim Caldwell‘s staff with the Lions as their running backs coach and run game coordinator in January 2013. He had another stint as an offensive coordinator for Chip Kelly‘s 49ers in 2016 before a year with the Bears as a RB coach. He joined the Broncos in the same position in 2018.