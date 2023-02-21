Eagles Interviewed Chris Shula & Jesse Minter For DC Job

Mike Garafolo reports that the Eagles have interviewed Rams DB coach Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Shula, 37, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019 before becoming the LB coach in 2020.

In 2022, the Rams promoted Shula to passing game coordinator and DB coach. He also won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in 2021.

We will have more on the Eagles’ defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.