Eagles Interviewing Cardinals Assistant Connor Senger For QB Coach Role

According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are interviewing Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger for their quarterbacks coach job.

Senger has been a popular candidate for QB coach roles, drawing interview requests from the Bills and Packers. The Bears also requested to interview him for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Scott Loeffler was the Eagles’ QB coach last year, replacing Doug Nussmeier who left for the Saints with Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator.

Senger started his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin–Oshkosh in 2017 and held the same role at Carroll University the following year. Wisconsin–Whitewater hired him as running backs coach in 2019.

From there, South Dakota State hired him as offensive quality control coordinator for the next two years. He held a Bill Bidwell Fellowship with the Cardinals in 2022 and was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2023.

Arizona promoted him to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and then to passing game coordinator in 2025.