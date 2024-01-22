Eagles Interviewing Ron Rivera For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Eagles are interviewing former Commanders HC Ron Rivera for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday.

Reports had said that Rivera was still interested in coaching in 2024 and open to taking a defensive coordinator job with a team.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are clearly looking to overhaul their defensive staff after letting go of Sean Desai and Matt Patricia.

Rivera, 62, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

Rivera spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).