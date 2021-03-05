Eagles & Jason Kelce Agree To New One-Year Contract Worth Up To $12M

Eagles veteran C Jason Kelce announced via his Instagram account that he’s returning for the 2021 season and has agreed to a restructured contract.

Adam Caplan reports that Kelce receives a new one-year deal worth up to $12 million and includes $9 million fully guaranteed.

The Eagles have been working on some contracts in recent days to get their cap situation in order for the upcoming offseason.

Kelce, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

In 2020, Kelce appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles, making 16 starts for them at center.