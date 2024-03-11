Eagles Lock Up G Landon Dickerson To Four-Year, $84M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve signed G Landon Dickerson to a four-year extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Dickerson receives a four-year extension worth $84 million that can max out at $87 million. Beyond that, the deal includes $50 million in total guarantees and a $20 million signing bonus.

At $32 million per year in new money, the contract makes Dickerson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Dickerson, 25, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Dickerson appeared in and started 16 games for the Eagles at left guard.