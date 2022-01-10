Eagles Make 17 Roster Moves Including Activating DT Fletcher Cox

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced 17 roster moves on Monday, including activating DT Fletcher Cox and 10 other players from the COVID-19 list. 

The full list includes:

  1. LB Genard Avery
  2. S Marcus Epps
  3. TE Dallas Goedert
  4. G Nate Herbig
  5. RB Jordan Howard
  6. CB Avonte Maddox
  7. S Rodney McLeod
  8. RB Boston Scott
  9. LB Alex Singleton
  10. TE Jack Stoll

The Eagles also placed TE Tyree Jackson, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside and C Brett Toth on injured reserve. The team promoted RB Jason Huntley to the active roster and released K Matthew McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad. 

Cox, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He’s currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $110.79 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed. 

Cox stands to make base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million over the final two years of his contract.

In 2021, Cox has appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.

