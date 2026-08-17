Eagles Making Two Roster Moves

Per Jeff McLane, the Eagles are signing CB Isaiah Bolden to a contract.

The Eagles are releasing OL Hollin Pierce in a corresponding move, according to McLane.

Bolden, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in the 2023 draft out of Jackson State. He was waived after camp 2024 and started on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in September.

From there, Bolden was let in camp again last year and had a brief stint with the 49ers’ practice squad before he spent the 2026 season with the UFL Louisville Kings.

In 2024, Bolden appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.