Eagles Not Tendering RFA TE Jack Stoll

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Eagles are not tendering RFA TE Jack Stoll.

Fowler adds there is still a chance Stoll could return to the team on a new deal.

Stoll, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

He has been on the Eagles’ main roster ever since, missing just one game in the last three seasons.

In 2023, Stoll appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught five passes for 38 yards.

We will have more information on Stoll as it becomes available.