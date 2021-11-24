Eagles Place LB Davion Taylor On IR, Sign LB Christian Elliss To PS

The Eagles announced Wednesday they have placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve and signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad.

Taylor has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.