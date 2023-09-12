Eagles Place LB Nakobe Dean On IR, Promote LB Nicholas Morrow, Sign LB Rashaan Evans

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have officially placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve.

We've signed LB Nicholas Morrow to the active roster, signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad, and placed LB Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/J8L0iFi6CX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2023

He’ll now miss at least the next four games with a foot injury. In corresponding moves, Philadelphia promoted veteran LB Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad and signed LB Rashaan Evans to take his place.

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 and including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.