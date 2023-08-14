Eagles Place LB Shaun Bradley On IR, Sign DT Olive Sagapolu

Per Jeff McLane, the Eagles have placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve and are signing DT Olive Sagapolu in his place.

Bradley suffered an Achilles injury in the most recent preseason game. It’s an injury that usually takes at least six months to recover from.

He’s primarily been a special teams player for Philadelphia for the past couple of seasons.

Bradley, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus.

In 2022, Bradley appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.