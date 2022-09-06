Eagles Place OT Andre Dillard On Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OT Andre Dillard on the Injured Reserve List.

Dillard is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken forearm, so this move was expected.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Dillard appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made five starts at left tackle.