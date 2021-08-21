Eagles Place TE Jason Croom On IR, Waive OL Luke Juriga From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles placed TE Jason Croom on the injured reserve with a torn right patella tendon and waived OL Luke Jariga from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Reports said that Croom suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Croom, 27, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Tennessee. After spending 2017 on Buffalo’s practice squad, Croom played in 15 games for the Bills in 2018, but missed the 2019 season with an injury.

Croom spent last season bouncing between the Eagles practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Croom recorded one catch for three yards and a touchdown.