Eagles Placing DE Derek Barnett On IR, Signing DE Janarius Robertson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they are placing DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve after his season-ending injury on Sunday. They are also signing DE Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings practice squad.

Eagles have placed DE Derek Barnett on Injured Reserve and signed DE Janarius Robinson from the Vikings practice squad. pic.twitter.com/a4QijVcLwo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2022

Barnett, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2021, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.